PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Prosecutors went into detail Wednesday on how the defendant accused of killing a Temple University student tried to cover up the crime during day two of the murder trial. Joshua Hupperterz’s cousin took to the witness stand, appearing to explain how he and the defendant removed 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh’s body from the North Philadelphia apartment she was allegedly killed in.

Hupperterz is accused of brutally punching, stabbing and then strangling Burleigh at his apartment just as she was starting a new school year at Temple.

Prosecutors allege it happened after the two met at Pubb Webb near Temple, in the early-morning hours of Aug. 31, 2017.

Erick Carlson, Hupperterz’s cousin, took to the witness stand and testified he came over Hupperterz’s apartment that day to smoke marijuana when Hupperterz asked him to move a big plastic box prosecutors call a tote from his North Philly apartment to his mother’s house in Jenkintown.

Prosecutor Danielle Burkavage asked Carlson, “Did he tell you what was in the tote?”

“No, it was about 100 pounds,” Carlson responded.

“Did you ask questions about it?” Burkavage asked Carlson.

Carlson said, “No, I just said, ‘Dang, this is heavy.'”

The jury then saw video showing Carlson and Hupperterz carrying the tote to Carlson’s car.

Carlson testified they placed the tote in Hupperterz’s mother’s garage. They then drove back to Philadelphia, planning a fishing trip.