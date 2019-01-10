Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A key witness in the murder trial of former Temple University student Joshua Hupperterz took the stand on Thursday. He told a jury while 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh was brutally beaten, stabbed and strangled to death, he was asleep. The details surrounding Burleigh’s murder are horrifying, but Jack Miley — the roommate of the accused killer — says he was passed out and intoxicated during the killing after he drank up to 15 beers, took six shots and smoked marijuana.

Lawsuit Alleges Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner Created ‘Toxic Culture’ For Women

Hupperterz is accused of killing Burleigh at his North Philadelphia apartment just as she was starting a new school year at Temple University. Prosecutors allege it happened in the early-morning hours of Aug. 31, 2017, just after the two met at Pubb Webb near Temple.

On Wednesday, Hupperterz’s defense attorney exclusively told Eyewitness News not only is his client innocent, but that Miley is the killer.

“I really think, based on the evidence I have from my client, it’s Jack Miley. That’s what I believe,” said David Nenner.

During Thursday’s trial, Miley took the stand. Prosecutors argued he was so intoxicated, he went to bed at 1 a.m. and slept through the murder.

Prosecutor Danielle Burkavage asked Miley, “Did you hear anything at all?”

“No,” Miley responded.

“A scream? A struggle?” said Burkavage.

“No,” said Miley again.

“Anyone yelling for help?” asked Burkavage.

“No,” said Miley.

VIDEO: Fireball Spotted Streaking Across Sky In New Jersey

When Miley woke up, he found Hupperterz cleaning up blood in the kitchen.

“He had a big cut on his hand. I asked him what happened. He said he woke up on a pricker bush. I thought it was pretty funny at the time,” said Miley.

Tom Garrity, a self-described roving juror, has sat through some 50 trials since he retired. He’s been at this trial since it started and is convinced Hupperterz, not the roommate, is the killer.

“I don’t think it leads to anyone but the defendant, so far,” said Garrity.

Miley is expected to be questioned by the defense on Friday.