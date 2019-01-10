Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Video of a fireball seen up and down the eastern seaboard on Wednesday morning has sparked a lot of questions.

The American Meteor Society tweeted video of the object streaking across the New Jersey sky about 6:45 a.m.

The society says they received more than 400 reports about it, from Connecticut to South Carolina.

The experts say it was likely a meteor that crashed in the Atlantic Ocean, south of Delaware.