Filed Under:Local, Local TV, UPS, William Owens

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A UPS facility in Logan Township, Gloucester County remains closed following a deadly standoff on Monday.

Suspect William Owens Shot And Killed, 2 Women Freed After Hostage Situation At Logan Township UPS Facility

Investigators say 39-year-old William Owens entered the building Monday morning and took two women hostage.

It’s believed Owens had a relationship with one of the women.

Shots were fired during the standoff and Owens was killed.

‘Must Have Felt He Was Forced’: Family Members Of UPS Hostage Suspect Speak Out

The two women held hostage were taken to a local hospital and were not seriously injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s