LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A UPS facility in Logan Township, Gloucester County remains closed following a deadly standoff on Monday.
Investigators say 39-year-old William Owens entered the building Monday morning and took two women hostage.
It’s believed Owens had a relationship with one of the women.
Shots were fired during the standoff and Owens was killed.
The two women held hostage were taken to a local hospital and were not seriously injured.