LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect is holding his girlfriend and another woman hostage in an active shooter situation at a UPS facility in Gloucester County, New Jersey, sources tell CBS3. Logan Township Police confirm shots were fired at the facility.

Authorities responded to a report of an active shooter at the UPS facility in Logan Township around 8:30 a.m. as the SWAT team was activated to head to the warehouse on the 200 block of Birch Creek Road.

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Media inquiries should be directed to those entities. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 14, 2019

Gloucester County officials say 32 employees were inside the facility at the time of the incident. The building has since been evacuated.

We are working with law enforcement as they respond and cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time. ^PG — UPS News (@UPS_News) January 14, 2019

UPS released the following statement regarding the incident:

“UPS is working with law enforcement as they respond to an active shooter situation at one of the company’s supply chain processing facilities in Logan Township, New Jersey. We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time.”

There have been no reported injuries.

Logan Township Schools have been placed on a modified lockdown. Officials say no one can enter or exit school facilities.

