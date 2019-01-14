Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has identified the suspect who was killed by police after authorities say he took two women hostage at a UPS facility in Gloucester County on Monday.

“He was forced and pushed into this, I don’t know why,” said one family member of 39-year-old William Owens.

Owens, who lived in Sicklerville, has been identified as the gunman who took two women hostage.

Owen’s cousin says it’s a complete mystery why he would show up at a Swedesboro UPS facility, fire off a gun and proceed to take hostages.

“Things people do feel like they get out of character if they’re forced. So, evidently, he must have felt he was forced to do this, otherwise, he wouldn’t do it, it’s not him,” said Owens’ cousin, Gail Wright.

A number of family members identified Owens as the man responsible for confronting an ex-girlfriend and another woman, holding them against their will for more than three hours.

A series of gunshots ended the ordeal.

Two ambulances left the facility, arriving at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Those patients are believed to be the two women held hostage.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred after the gunman and hostages had exited the building. Multiple members of law enforcement fired at the man, who was armed with a handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Paris Thomas, Owens’ current girlfriend, said he had experienced ongoing issues with an ex-lover — one of two women reportedly taken hostage on Monday morning.

“I wouldn’t say nothing to her. She came to my house, kicked in my door. She brought problems to my house. I got a daughter,” Thomas said.