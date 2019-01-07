  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Step aside “Bird Box Challenge,” the Parkey Challenge is here.

Gritty is always up to something and Monday night he trolled Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey on Twitter.

Gritty wore a blindfold and kicked a foam football through the Wells Fargo Center while a fan held a sign behind him that said “Cody Parkey Challenge.”

gritty Gritty Trolls Bears Kicker Cody Parkey After Missed Field Goal Against Eagles

Credit: Oskar_Rindblom

It’s Official: Eagles’ Treyvon Hester Blocked Bears’ Cody Parkey Field Goal Attempt

“Warning: Do not attempt the Parkey challenge in Chicago! Go Birds(Box),” said Gritty’s tweet.

Parkey is being trolled after he missed a game-winning field goal for his team in the NFC Wild Card game Sunday.

The kick somehow hit the upright and then the crossbar from 43-yards out.

Gritty’s blindfold stems from the Netflix movie “Bird Box” which later spawned the controversial “Bird Box Challenge.”

 

