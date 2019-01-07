Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Step aside “Bird Box Challenge,” the Parkey Challenge is here.

Gritty is always up to something and Monday night he trolled Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey on Twitter.

Gritty wore a blindfold and kicked a foam football through the Wells Fargo Center while a fan held a sign behind him that said “Cody Parkey Challenge.”

“Warning: Do not attempt the Parkey challenge in Chicago! Go Birds(Box),” said Gritty’s tweet.

WARNING: Do not attempt the Parkey challenge in Chicago! Go Birds(Box)! pic.twitter.com/fS3slayUyJ — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 8, 2019

Parkey is being trolled after he missed a game-winning field goal for his team in the NFC Wild Card game Sunday.

The kick somehow hit the upright and then the crossbar from 43-yards out.

Cody Parkey's would-be game-winning FG hits the crossbar twice sending the Eagles to the Divisional Round. #PHIvsCHI #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mchSudQfLL — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2019

Gritty’s blindfold stems from the Netflix movie “Bird Box” which later spawned the controversial “Bird Box Challenge.”