PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can’t blame Cody Parkey for the field goal “double doinking” off the goalpost and crossbar. On Monday, the NFL officially changed the field goal at the end of the game from a missed attempt to a blocked field goal by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

With that statistical change, Hester became part of Eagles lore as it was first blocked field goal in the franchise’s postseason history.

The Birds now get set for the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.