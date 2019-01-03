  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s something that should go without saying, but Netflix is saying it anyway: don’t walk around with blindfolds on. The warning comes after their hit movie, “Bird Box”, inspired a new and potentially dangerous meme.

People are uploading videos of themselves walking around blindfolded in what’s called the “Bird Box” challenge.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but please do not hurt yourselves with this Bird Box challenge,” Netflix tweeted Wednesday.

They reference two of the film’s character by adding that, “Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

“Bird Box” had the best seven days for a debut of a Netflix film with over 45,000,000 Netflix accounts viewing the film.

