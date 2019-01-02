Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the Eagles winning five of their last six, fans’ playoff optimism is pretty strong. Quarterback Nick Foles knows his team has to keep it going.

After ripping off three straight victories to seal an unlikely playoff birth, they now face a ferocious Bears defense on the road in Chicago.

And anything less than another Super Bowl appearance will leave many fans disappointed.

Fortunately, Foles is about as cool a character as you can find.

“You know you can make it as big as you want it, or you can make it small,” Foles said. “I choose to make it smaller so I can hone in on what I got to focus in on today, so by gametime I know I did everything I could to prepare for that moment. Then I can just go out there and play.”

With last year’s Super Bowl MVP leading the Birds yet again, fans have renewed confidence in a team that looked lost just a month ago.

“I think we’re going to go in there and we’re going to win, I like Nick. I’m confident,” Eagles fan James Brennan said.

But winning all of their games on the road against teams with better regular season records is still a tall order.

“I don’t know about the underdog thing,” Bob Moritz said. “I think right now they’re just playing well. Foles seems to have revitalized the team.”

“We know that’s the situation again, but at the end of the day I’m not going to worry about that because I’m going to worry about what’s going on in this building and preparing for this game,” Foles said.

Foles is recovering from bruised ribs suffered during the season finale. He said he expects to feel great on Sunday.