BREAKING:Teen Girl Charged With Murder After Newborn Baby Found In North Philadelphia Dumpster On New Year's Eve
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following his dominating performance in the playoff-clinching win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Cox recorded three sacks in the Eagles’ 24-0 win over the Redskins.

It was the second time Cox was named Defensive Player of the Week. His first came in another three-sack game against the New Orleans Saints in 2015.

Cox was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September.

The Eagles take on the Chicago Bears in the Wild-Card game on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s