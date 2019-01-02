Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following his dominating performance in the playoff-clinching win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Cox recorded three sacks in the Eagles’ 24-0 win over the Redskins.

It was the second time Cox was named Defensive Player of the Week. His first came in another three-sack game against the New Orleans Saints in 2015.

Cox was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September.

The Eagles take on the Chicago Bears in the Wild-Card game on Sunday.