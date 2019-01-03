Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly broke into a man’s apartment, tied him up and stole $51,0000 worth of items from him. The suspects ransacked the 29-year-old man’s Logan Square residence, taking jewelry, handbags, wallets and phones before fleeing.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, the victim was inside of his apartment on the 200 block of North 16 Street at approximately 5 p.m. when he heard a noise near the entryway.

When he went to investigate, three unknown black males entered his apartment, forcing the victim to the ground. Police say the first suspect placed a black cloth over the victim’s head and tied his hands and feet, while demanding money.

After telling them he had no money, the suspects ransacked the victim’s apartment.

After the suspects fled, the victim was able to untie himself and call police.