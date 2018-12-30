Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LANDOVER, Md. (CBS) — They believed. Although, not many others did outside of the NovaCare Complex.

Then again, the Eagles have been successful over the last two years knowing and believing what they could do when others didn’t, so this was no different.

The Eagles will be playing the Chicago Bears in the first round of the NFC playoffs — thanks to the Bears’ 24-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Eagles won Super Bowl LII — and the Eagles’ 24-0 shutout of the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Sunday to finish 9-7.

It marked the Eagles’ first shutout since their 27-0 shutout of the New York Giants on Oct. 12, 2014.

The Eagles closed 2018-19 by winning five of their last six games and their last three, including wins over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans.

They are a dangerous team right now.

Nick Foles, who left the game in the fourth quarter, finished by completing 28 of 33 passes with two touchdowns and an interception for 221 yards.

As a team, the Eagles out-gained depleted Washington 360-89, holding the Redskins to an average of two yards per play, and a mere 21 yards rushing.

Offensively, the Eagles rolled up 25 first downs to the Redskins’ eight, and controlled the ball 43:19 to Washington’s 16:41.

Nick Foles Ties NFL Record For Consecutive Completions In A Game

The game was essentially finished by halftime. The Eagles held a lackluster Washington offense to 30 yards, two first downs and 1.9 yards per play in the first half.

Granted, that came against football nomad Josh Johnson, a quarterback who’s been with 13 NFL teams making his third start with an injury-riddled Washington team that lost more players (24) than any team in the NFL this season, including its season-opening quarterback Alex Smith in Week 10, when the Redskins were 6-4.

The last time Johnson played in the NFL was in 2014, and he even played for a brief time with the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the UFL.

The Good

Foles throwing an NFL-record and new Eagles’ franchise-record 25-straight completions — a week after throwing for an Eagles’ single-game record 471 yards in the Eagles’ 32-30 victory over Houston.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas’ interception on the first play of the game. Douglas later made a very nice play, coming up to take down Johnson for a 5-yard loss with 12:19 left in the first half.

The Eagles’ first half offense: They pounded Washington for 205 yards of total offense, 5.3 yards a play and chewed up 23:49 of clock to Washington’s 6:11 and 14 first downs.

The Eagles’ first half defense: They held Washington to 30 yards of total offense, two first downs and 1.9 yards per play. Granted, that came against a quarterback who’s been with 13 NFL teams making his third start with an injury-riddled Washington team. The last time Johnson played in the NFL was in 2014.

Defensive end Michael Bennett’s 10-yard sack at the Eagles’ 43 with 10:46 left to play.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s 11-yard sack and caused fumble with 10:40 to play. Cox later had two more sacks for an additional minus-nine yards in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles’ offensive line closing out Washington in the fourth quarter.

Eagles QB Nick Foles Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Receiver Nelson Agholor’s two TDs — his first-career multiple TD game. He showed great effort on his third-quarter TD with 1:25 left to play.

Coach Doug Pederson deciding to challenge the ruling on the field on Agholor’s first score when he fell into the end zone and the ball was dislodged when he landed on the ground.

The Bad

Left guard Stefen Wisniewski getting flagged for a five-yard false start penalty at the Redskins’ 13 with 1:25 left in the first half.

Running back Josh Adams’ feeble attempt to block Washington linebacker Shaun Hamilton on a five-yard sack at the Washington 40 with 5:28 left in the first half.

Bennett going offside with 12:24 left to play in the game. It gave the Redskins some life, though not much.

The Ugly

Foles’ interception to Deshazor Everett at the Redskins’ seven on the Eagles’ first drive.

Safety Avonte Maddox turning the wrong way on Washington’s 4-and-2 at their 33 on the last play of the third quarter. Punter Tress Way somehow found Jehu Chesson for a seven-yard reception and a first down. It was the Eagles’ one defensive flaw.