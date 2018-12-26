Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is getting recognition from more than just Eagles fans for his season-saving performance in Sunday’s 32-30 comeback win over the Houston Texans. The NFL named Foles the Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Foles, filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, completed 35 of 49 passes for an Eagles’ single-game record of 471 yards and four TDs – including two third-down conversions for 39 yards on the game-winning drive.
He broke Donovan McNabb’s old mark of 464 yards, which was previously set on Dec. 5, 2004 – in a 47-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Head coach Doug Pederson named Foles the starting quarterback against the Redskins during a press conference Monday.
The Eagles need to beat Washington on Sunday and for the Minnesota Vikings to lose at home against the Chicago Bears in order to get a playoff berth.
