PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Is there anything Nick Foles can’t do? Foles tied an NFL record Sunday, completing 25 consecutive passes vs. the Redskins.

That’s tied for the most consecutive completions in a single game in NFL history.

Foles is now tied with Chargers QB Philip Rivers, who threw 25-straight completions in a game earlier this season.

Foles’ dominance comes at the perfect time, as the Eagles need a win Sunday vs. the Redskins and a Vikings’ loss to the Bears to clinch a playoff spot.

Earlier in the game, Foles broke the Eagles’ franchise record with 19 straight completions.

Foles exited the game early in the fourth quarter with a chest injury. His return is questionable.