Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend in front of her newborn daughter has turned himself into authorities. Philadelphia police say Tyrese Lynch shot and killed 24-year old Isis Williams on Friday.

The shooting happened inside a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Vigil Planned For Young Mother Killed In Front Of Newborn In East Germantown

Williams’ 5-day-old newborn girl in the same room at the time of the shooting. She was unharmed.

Police say there was no forced entry but there appeared to be a struggle as furniture had been overturned.

A vigil will be held for Williams at 7 p.m. in front of the home where she was killed.