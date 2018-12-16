Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have released a photo of the man they are searching for in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Tyrese Lynch is wanted for the murder of 24-year-old Isis Williams.

Williams was found dead inside her home on Woodstock Street Friday morning.

Her five-day-old daughter was in a crib in the same room, she was unharmed.

Police say Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous.