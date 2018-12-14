Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother of a newborn baby shot and killed overnight in Philadelphia. The infant was in the room with her when the gunman opened fire.

At approximately 4 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 6300 block of Woodstock Street. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say there was no forced entry but there appeared to be a struggle as furniture had been overturned.

Her 5-day-old newborn girl was unhurt in a crib in that same bedroom. The baby is now being cared for by officials while family members are contacted.

They are planning to speak with the woman’s boyfriend who was not home at the time.

Police are still investigating.