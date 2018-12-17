BREAKING:Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles To Start Against Houston Texans
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A vigil will be held Monday night for 24-year old Isis Williams. The young mother was shot and killed in front of her newborn daughter last Friday.

It happened inside a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. in front of the home where Williams died.

Police are looking for Williams’ boyfriend, Tyrese Lynch, as the suspected gunman.

Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s