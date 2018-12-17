Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vigil will be held Monday night for 24-year old Isis Williams. The young mother was shot and killed in front of her newborn daughter last Friday.

It happened inside a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. in front of the home where Williams died.

Police are looking for Williams’ boyfriend, Tyrese Lynch, as the suspected gunman.

Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.