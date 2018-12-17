BREAKING:Suspect Accused Of Killing Girlfriend In Front Of Her Newborn Daughter Turns Self In, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a dreadful road trip through Western Canada, the Flyers have fired head coach Dave Hakstol, the team announced Monday. Scott Gordon will fill in as the interim coach.

“After meeting this morning with Dave Hakstol and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to relieve him of his duties as head coach. As I continue to assess the team, I feel that this is the best course of action for our group moving forward,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement.

In his fourth season as the Flyers coach, Hakstol drew the ire of fans for the team’s maddening night-to-night inconsistency and sluggish starts to seasons.

The Flyers made the playoffs in two of Hakstol’s seasons behind the bench – both first-round exits in six games.

At 12-15-4, the Flyers are currently dead last in the Eastern Conference and have lost four straight to wrap up a dismal Western trip that included a mammoth collapse to the Flames, followed by back-to-back listless losses to the lowly Oilers and Canucks.

This season, the Flyers have allowed the first goal in 21 of their 31 games. Despite the talented forward group, the team has been shut out or held to just one goal in 10 of 31 games.

The popular public opinion to replace Hakstol is three-time Stanley Cup champion Joel Quennville. Fans have been clamoring for the Flyers to bring on the former Blackhawks coach since his firing on Nov. 6.

Quennville, 60, is the second-winningest coach in NHL history with 783 wins.

It’s Fletcher’s first big move as general manager after taking over the role when Ron Hextall was fired on Nov. 26. Hakstol was a Hextall hire.

The Flyers host the Red Wings Tuesday night.

