Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Flyers will honor former left-winger Scott Hartnell during a game against the Nashville Predators next week on Dec. 20.

The Flyers will recognize Hartnell with a ceremonial puck drop and in-game features.

Hartnell’s 17-year career included seven seasons in Philadelphia, during which time he recorded 157 goals and 169 assists for 326 points in 517 games.

Hartnell recently announced his retirement.