Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty fans will want to check this out! An “Old Saint Gritty” mural has popped up on Girard Avenue and Hope Street in Northern Liberties.

Artist Marisa Velazquez-Rivas gave the new Flyers mascot a Christmas look.

Flyers To Honor Scott Hartnell On Dec. 20

Gritty has his Santa hat on and looks like he is carrying a box of festive Philly goodies.

If you want to see this mural in person, the owner will likely keep it up through the holiday season.