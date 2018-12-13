BREAKING:Man Who Killed Teen In Chester County Road Rage Shooting Sentenced To 20 To 40 Years In Prison
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police released the identities of the two women killed when a dump truck crushed an SUV on Route 202 Wednesday morning. The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Regena McCray-Palmer and Connie Motley-Wright, 50, both of Newark, New Jersey.

McCray-Palmer was the driver of the vehicle and Motley-Wright was a passenger.

The accident happened on the ramp from southbound Route 202 to westbound Route 30 Bypass in East Whiteland Township.

Two other people were critically injured and one suffered moderate injuries.

Police say the collision caused a dump truck to tilt and land on the roof of an SUV that had five passengers inside.

The dump truck driver was not injured in the crash and is cooperating with police.

