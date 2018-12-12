Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were killed after a dump truck crushed an SUV on Route 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County on Wednesday morning. Three others were injured and were transported to Paoli Hospital.

The crash happened on the ramp from southbound Route 202 to westbound Route 30 Bypass.

Police say the collision caused a dump truck to tilt and land on the roof of an SUV. Chopper 3 was over the scene where the SUV could be seen wedged under the truck.

A crane was used to move the dump truck off the SUV.

Motorists traveling on southbound Route 202 are advised to use caution and anticipate delays.

There is no word on the conditions of those injured.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.