BREAKING:2 Dead, 3 Injured After Dump Truck Crushes SUV On Route 202 In Chester County
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were killed after a dump truck crushed an SUV on Route 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County on Wednesday morning. Three others were injured and were transported to Paoli Hospital.

The crash happened on the ramp from southbound Route 202 to westbound Route 30 Bypass.

Police say the collision caused a dump truck to tilt and land on the roof of an SUV. Chopper 3 was over the scene where the SUV could be seen wedged under the truck.

A crane was used to move the dump truck off the SUV.

east whiteland accident 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Dump Truck Crushes SUV On Route 202 In Chester County

(credit: CBS3)

Motorists traveling on southbound Route 202 are advised to use caution and anticipate delays.

There is no word on the conditions of those injured.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s