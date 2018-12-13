Serious Crash On I-295 In Mercer County Snarling Traffic

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police is investigating a serious crash on I-295 in Mercer County.

Police say a single vehicle crashed on the southbound lanes, north of Exit 71/Federal City Road in Lawrence Township, around 9 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene they found the overturned vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The right lane and ramp from Federal City Road are closed.

Motorists should expect delays.