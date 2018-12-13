  • CBS 3On Air

MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police is investigating a serious crash on I-295 in Mercer County.

Police say a single vehicle crashed on the southbound lanes, north of Exit 71/Federal City Road in Lawrence Township, around 9 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene they found the overturned vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Serious Crash On I-295 In Mercer County Snarling Traffic

Credit: CBS3

The right lane and ramp from Federal City Road are closed.

Motorists should expect delays.

