PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia 76ers fans are fighting back against a petition to ban Kendall Jenner from the Wells Fargo Center. A “Ban Kendall Jenner From the Wells Fargo Center” petition went viral after she was sitting courtside in the Sixers’ 121-112 loss to the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night.

A new petition is calling for the model and reality star to come to every Sixers game citing a very useful stat since she got back together with Ben Simmons earlier this month.

“Since then, the Sixers are 9-4 and are now 1.5 games out of 2nd place in the East. The numbers simply aren’t bearing out a Kardashian curse,” the petition reads.

Ryan Abrams, who started this latest petition, said it was “classic Philly fan reactionary nonsense” to want to ban Jenner.

“Join me and fighting back the Negadelphia forces,” the petition states.

Earlier in the month, Simmons was spotted in Center City with Jenner. The pair previously dated in the spring and had been spotted together in Los Angeles and Manhattan.

The Sixers are 14-8 and currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.