Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a major organizational shakeup, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Monday that Ron Hextall is out as general manager. Hextall had been the Flyers GM since 2014.

“The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager,” Flyers President Paul Holmgren said in a statement. “We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team. In light of these differences, we feel it’s in the organization’s best interests to make a change, effective immediately.”

OFFICIAL: The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager. https://t.co/W1tKRlqG5d pic.twitter.com/iiAvQlaZoH — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 26, 2018

Holmgren added that the organization has “already begun a process to identify and select” the next general manager.

The Flyers will be holding a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The Flyers made the playoffs twice during Hextall’s tenure, but failed to move past the first round.

The Flyers have struggled this season, as they are near the bottom of the standings of the Metropolitan Division and are currently five points out of a playoff spot.

The move comes after an embarrassing 6-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Hextall played 11 seasons with the Flyers and was part of two Eastern Conference champion teams.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.