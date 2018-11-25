Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans are not happy with the team after their loss to the Cavaliers on Friday night. The final score of the game was 121-112 and now fans are largely blaming the presence of model Kendall Jenner for the upset.

Up until that loss, the 76ers had been celebrating a perfect home record. Fans seem to believe that Kendall Jenner’s appearance at the game triggered the series of unfortunate game-losing events.

“We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games,” the petition reads. “We must take action. We must see that the Sixers and the Wells Fargo Center ban Jenner.”

Simmons, the 76ers point guard, scored 22 points and had 10 assists in Friday’s game but that still wasn’t enough.

Now, fans want Jenner gone… At least from the Wells Fargo Center.

“It is not a coincidence that the Sixers, who had started the season 10-0 at home, lost their first home game of the year the first time Jenner shows up,” the petition also says.

Earlier in the month, Ben Simmons was spotted in Center City with Kendall Jenner. The pair previously dated in the spring and had been spotted together in Los Angeles and Manhattan.

The petition currently has over 2,000 of the 2,500 needed signatures on change.org.