PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles kept hope alive with a 25-22 comeback victory on Sunday over the hapless New York Giants. The Eagles rebounded from a hideous first half in which they were outgained at one time by 200 yards.

The Eagles held the Giants to three yards of total offense in the third quarter after surrendering 346 yards to New York in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field.

If the Eagles can manage to turn around this season, they can look at the third quarter as to the reason why.

Giants’ super rookie Saquon Barkley, who had torched the Eagles for 94 yards rushing and averaged 10.4 yards on nine carries in the first half, suddenly became the invisible man in the third quarter.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz did a fine job, moving from a man-to-man defense to a zone. It also helped that Barkley only had two touches in the third quarter — as if Giants coach Pat Shurmur forgot he had him on the team.

The victory was a big break for the Eagles, who improved to 5-6, one game behind the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, who are each 6-5 and sit atop the NFC East.

A big play in the victory came from cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, who batted a pass away that was intended for Odell Beckham Jr. in the end zone on a 3rd-and-4 at the Eagles’ 11 with 5:56 to play. The play resulted in a Giants’ 26-yard game-tying field goal with 5:52 to play.

With 2:39 left to play, and the Eagles sitting at the Giants’ 42 on a 4th-and-1, Carson Wentz found Nelson Agholor for a 12-yard gain and new life — and possibly renewed life on an enigmatic season. The game reached the two-minute warning with the Eagles at the New York 30, in a position to win a game that they didn’t appear to have any right to win at the start of the day.

With 1:55 remaining, the Giants took their last timeout after a Josh Adams’ one-yard gain. Two more Adams’ runs left Jake Elliott with a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time hit :22.

The Giants gained just 56 yards and had just three first downs in the second half. Barkley finished with seven yards on four rushes in the second half.

The Eagles, who were down 19-3 with 4:06 left in the first half, gained 182 yards of total offense in the second half and 11 first downs, after struggling to gain 159 yards and eight first downs over the first two quarters.

The Good

Safety Malcolm Jenkins deflecting the Giants’ two-point conversion after New York scored on its opening drive. Jenkins later came up with a big interception with :05 left in the half. At times, it’s as if Jenkins is the only player on the Eagles’ defense.

Tight end Zach Ertz’s 15-yard TD reception from Wentz with 1:04 left in the first half. The reception broke a 30-year franchise record for catches in a single-season by a tight end. The catch was Ertz’s 82nd of the season, which established a new mark previously held by Keith Jackson, who caught 81 passes in his rookie year in 1988.

Defensive end Michael Bennett’s 11-yard third-quarter sack, which put the Giants back at their 2.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill taking out Saquon Barkley for a two-yard loss on the Giants’ 3rd-and-18 at their 27 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

Defensive end Chris Long’s 10-yard sack at the Giants’ 12 with 14:16 left to play.

Adams’ 1-yard TD run with 10:11 left to play and 84 yards rushing on 22 carries.

LeBlanc batting the ball away on a pass intended for Beckham Jr. in the end zone on a 3rd-and-4 at the Eagles’ 11 with 5:56 to play. The play resulted in a Giants’ 26-yard game-tying field goal with 5:52 to play.

Elliott’s game-winning 43-yard field goal with :22 left to play.

The Bad

The Eagles’ offense picking up a mere 42 yards and no first downs in the first quarter.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan’s whiff on Barkley’s 26-yard run with 12:16 left to play in the first quarter. The play led to the Giants’ first TD — an Eli Manning 13-yard TD pass to Barkley with 10:38 left in the first quarter.

Adams’ drop on a screen pass with 10:02 left in the third quarter.

Right guard Brandon Brooks’ false start penalty on 3rd-and-1 at the Giants’ 5, forcing a 3rd-and-6 at the 10. Wentz then threw an incomplete pass intended for Golden Tate and resulted in a 28-yard field goal by Elliott with 6:49 left in the third quarter.

The Ugly

The Eagles’ defense on the Giants’ opening drive of the game. New York scored on a nine-play, 75-yard drive, which ended in Manning’s TD toss to Barkley. The Giants made it look easy — too easy.

Center Jason Kelce’s holding penalty on Adams’ 52-yard TD with 9:47 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles were outgained, 167-42, in the first quarter and outscored, 9-0. The Eagles have scored 21 points in the first quarter through 11 games, averaging 1.9 points in the first quarter. The Giants also had nine first downs after one quarter.

Defensive end Brandon Graham and LeBlanc both attacking the same gap in Barkley’s 51-yard TD run in the second quarter.

The Eagles’ first-half defense, giving up 346 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns and two field goals on the Giants’ first four possessions.