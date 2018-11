Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Eagle is on a mission to bring clean water to those in need.

Chris Long hosted a fundraiser on Monday night in Center City for “Waterboys,” the signature initiative of The Chris Long Foundation.

“Waterboys” is dedicated to raising awareness and money to provide clean water to east African communities in desperate need.

The auction featured a live auction with one-of-a-kind items.