PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re heading to the game, the Broad Street Line is always an easy way to get to South Philadelphia.

SEPTA says 10 sports express trains will be added to the regular service to get everyone to Lincoln Financial Field.

Then after the game, SEPTA rides home are free from NRG Station.

Free service begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.