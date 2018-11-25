  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re heading to the game, the Broad Street Line is always an easy way to get to South Philadelphia.

Eagles Still Believe They Can Turn Around This Season, Even If You Don’t

SEPTA says 10 sports express trains will be added to the regular service to get everyone to Lincoln Financial Field.

septa free rides eagle games SEPTA Offering Free Rides From NRG Station For Eagles Giants Game

Credit: CBS3

Then after the game, SEPTA rides home are free from NRG Station.

Defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles Down To Just 21 Percent Chance To Make Playoffs

Free service begins at 3 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s