PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people were found shot and killed execution-style in a basement in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, police say.

BREAKING: Police sources tell me they’re at the scene of a quadruple homicide. Four found shot, execution style, in a basement in the 5100 block of Malcolm Street, SW Phila.. No word on suspected shooter. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 19, 2018

Philadelphia police say two men and two women were found in the basement of the home with one gunshot wound each to the head.

The victims have not yet been identified.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapon has been recovered.

