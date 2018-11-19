  • CBS 3On Air

BERLIN, Pa. (AP) — State police are trying to find out who stole a dairy cow from a western Pennsylvania farm in the middle of the night and then butchered the animal on the side of the road.

Police in Somerset County say the 1,500-pound Holstein cow was taken from Pennwood Farms in Berlin between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the animal was taken to a rural road, where its throat was cut and its hind quarters, shoulders and ear tags were removed.

The police report said the person or persons responsible “butchered the cow next to the … roadway and fled the scene.”

No arrests were immediately announced. Troopers said a reward may be offered for an arrest and conviction in the case.

