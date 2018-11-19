Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man and woman killed in a fiery crash on I-78 last Wednesday have been identified as a couple from New Jersey who were on their way to their own wedding. They were set to be married later that same day in Pittsburgh.

Kathryn Schurtz, 35, and her fiance, Joseph Kearney were killed in the chain-reaction crash..

Schurtz grew up in Union County, New Jersey.

“We are so very sorry,” officials from Fanwood, New Jersey posted on Facebook in a tribute that shared Kathryn’s photo and her obituary.

In her obituary, Kathryn is remembered for her “voracious appetite for reading, love of cooking, and trailblazing new adventures with Joseph.”

The accident involved 5 tractor-trailers and a sedan according to Pennsylvania State Police.

No other injuries were reported at the time of the accident that left Schurtz and Kearny dead.