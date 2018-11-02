Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania Uber driver is facing charges after he allegedly raped an unconscious passenger.

The alleged sexual assault happened on Feb. 10, when authorities say Ahmed Elgaafary, 26, picked up the victim at the Valley Forge Casino at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The victim was visibly intoxicated, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She reported that she did not remember anything from the Uber ride, but when she woke up later that morning, she had a bad feeling that something may have happened, officials say.

The victim woke up and noticed bruises on her legs and forehead and discovered dirt under her fingernails. She also told police that a bra was the only thing she was wearing when she awoke.

The victim discovered that the Uber ride from the casino to her Charlestown Township residence had taken approximately 58 minutes, when a typical ride takes about 15 minutes.

The incident was reported to state police and a sexual assault evidence collection kit was conducted at Pottstown Hospital the same day.

Elgaafary was interviewed by police on March 2, when he denied raping or having sexual intercourse with the victim. He told police the victim was crying and vomited multiple times during the trip.

But on Aug. 9, the results of the sexual assault evidence collection kit indicated that sperm was identified on the victim’s vaginal swab.

A month later, DNA samples from both the victim and defendant confirmed that Elgaafary had sexual intercourse with the victim without her knowledge or consent.

The defendant has been charged with five counts, including rape of an unconscious victim, sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, indecent assault without consent and indecent assault of an unconscious person.

Elgaafary was unable to post $75,000 bail and is being held at Chester County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 7.

CBS Philly has reached out to Uber for comment but we have not heard back.