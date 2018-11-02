Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in Burlington County are investigating a disturbing case out of Pemberton Township after a high school student says his substitute teacher sent him illicit photographs.

Pemberton police learned of the allegations Friday after school officials say several students came forward.

Administrators at Pemberton Township High School were notified of alleged inappropriate contact, specifically alleged nude photos being sent from a female substitute classroom aide to multiple male high school students.

School officials say parents were notified along with police.

Small Alligator Killed In 2-Alarm Claymont House Fire, Officials Say

The Burlington County Prosecutor Office is also involved.

That aide is currently off the job pending an investigation.

Parents say she sent at least four nude photos to their children on social media.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the alleged student victims.

8 Charged In Multi-County Drug Trafficking Bust

“We all left and I went home, she started texting me and all,” said the student.

“I just want the woman to be brought to justice for what she has done to these boys,” added a parent. “Hopefully, she hasn’t scared them and they can get past this.”