LAUREL, Del. (CBS) — Four suspects — three men and a woman — have been arrested in Delaware in connection with a human trafficking case, Delaware State Police announced Friday.

Police, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security began investigating the case on Wednesday, when troopers were dispatched to the Relax Inn at 30702 Sussex Highway for a report of a woman being held against her will and being forced to perform sex acts.

Troopers arrived just before 8:30 a.m. to find a 22-year-old female victim from Maryland, who told police that she had been taken back and forth between Delaware and Maryland against her will and forced to perform sexual acts on multiple people for compensation.

Three suspects were taken into custody at the Relax Inn Wednesday without incident: 25-year-old David B. Goodwin, 27-year-old Kevonne L. Murphy and 38-year-old Lakeya N. Aldridge. All three suspects were from Federalsburg, Maryland.

The investigation revealed a fourth suspect, 30-year-old Joshua Lankford, who was taken into custody without incident Friday in Federalsburg.

All four suspects were charged with first-degree kidnapping, human trafficking — sexual servitude, trafficking an individual and second-degree conspiracy.