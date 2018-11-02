Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Montgomery County officials announced the multi-agency dismantling of a large drug trafficking scheme that was distributing heroin, cocaine, and other illegal drugs in Montgomery, Philadelphia and Chester counties.

Eight leaders of the organization were arrested on Nov. 1. Those arrested included George King, 50, Foster B. Moore, 47, and Richard Rivera, 42, all of Philadelphia; Jeron Boggs, 28, Marcellus Bowie Sr., 49, John King, 54, and Romelle McClellan, 29, all of Norristown; and Larry Baird Jr., 60, of Phoenixville.

Each defendant was charged with multiple felonies related to drug trafficking including Corrupt Organizations, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities and Criminal Use of a Communications Facility.

Investigators used electronic surveillance, visual surveillance, fixed surveillance, search warrants, court orders, controlled purchases of narcotics, use of confidential sources, and analysis of recorded phone calls at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and the Pennsylvania Corrections system to during their investigation to successfully bring down the drug trafficking organization.

The agencies involved investigation were the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, Pa. Office of the Attorney General, Pa. State Police, Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA and Lower Providence Township, Philadelphia, Plymouth Township, and Upper Merion Township Police Departments.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says George King was allegedly pushing 75 to 100 bundles of heroin a week along with cocaine. He was allegedly being supplied by Rivera and Moore.

“By taking these three major drug traffickers and their fiver other lieutenants off the street, as well as locking up their lower-level dealers, we have once again cut off a major source of heroin in Montgomery County and hopefully have made a dent in the region’s drug pipeline,” said Steele.

The eight defendants were arraigned Friday and Magisterial District Judge Margaret A. Hunsicker set bail at $500,000 cash for George King and Richard Rivera; $250,000 cash for Jeron Boggs, $150,000 cash Marcellus Bowie Sr., and Romelle McClellan; $100,000 cash on Larry Baird Jr. and John King; and $150,000 on Foster B. Moore.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Chief of the Trials Division Lauren Heron and Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Mills.

“I’ve said it before to dealers and I’ll say it again: don’t peddle your poison in Montgomery County,” added Steele.