Credit: CBS3

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman accidentally drove her car into the Aston Police Department and Administration building.

It happened on the 5000 block of Pennell Road just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the woman was in the bank parking lot next to the police department and mistakenly stepped on the gas instead of the brake and drove directly into the building.

The elevator stopped the vehicle from traveling further into the building.

No word on injuries at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

