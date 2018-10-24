Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Sunday’s Eagles-Jaguars game in London is smashing ticket records — and Eagles fans are to thank.

Sunday morning’s game is the most in-demand ticket for the entire NFL season, according to Stubhub’s 2018 NFL preview. Stubhub is the official NFL’s authorized ticket resale marketplace.

It’s the first time an international game has ever appeared in the ticket marketplace’s top-10 list, let alone the top spot.

Stubhub credits Eagles fans for that. Forty-one percent of sales for the upcoming game have come from the state of Pennsylvania alone — the highest ever sales total from a single state for an NFL London game.

“Eagles fans have always been passionate but their Super Bowl win has truly ignited the fan base to unprecedented levels,” StubHub’s General Manager of NFL, NBA & NHL Scott Jablonski said. “We’re seeing Eagles fans willing to travel long distances to watch their team play, including internationally for their game in London.”

For comparison, sales in Florida make up just 5 percent of total sales for the game.

The seven-hour, over 3,500-mile trek will be an experience for Birds fans. It’s the Eagles’ first game overseas. It’ll be the Jaguars’ sixth consecutive season playing in London.

As of now, the cheapest remaining tickets on Stubhub start at $359.