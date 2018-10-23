Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles travel to London to take on the Jaguars Sunday. And that means an early kickoff for fans in the Delaware Valley.

But fans are in luck. Many bars and restaurants will open early and have food and drink specials for the 9:30 a.m. game.

Here are some of the best places in the area to watch Eagles-Jaguars:

Philadelphia

Chickie’s and Pete’s — Stop by any Chickie’s and Pete’s location for “Breakfast With The Birds.” Doors open at 8 a.m. and the first 25 customers will receive a free Eagles beer mug. Food and drink specials will run throughout the game.

Xfinity Live! — The first 500 guests will receive a free Miller Lite. $3 Miller Lite drafts and a $5 gameday menu will also run throughout the game.

Field House — The Center City giant opens at 8:30 a.m. and will also have a unique $5 gameday menu. Reservations are recommended.

Fox and Hound — Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the breakfast buffet begins at 9. Tickets cost $13.99 for the event. Call 215-732-8610 to reserve your spot.

McGillin’s Old Ale House — Doors open at 9 a.m. for a “Keg ‘N Eggs” special.

Brü Craft & Wurst — The watch party begins at 9 a.m. with $5 craft beers, including a special Eagles-inspired beer. $6 whiskey shots and $8 food specials include wings and fried cheese curds.

South Jersey

P.J. Whelihan’s (Multiple locations) — All locations open at 9 a.m. A special brunch menu, featuring Bloody Marys, breakfast burritos, and egg skillets will be served.

Dooney’s Pub (Voorhees, Delran) — Both South Jersey locations in Voorhees and Delran will run a “Kegs & Eggs” special, beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets to a future Eagles game will also be raffled off.

Yard House (Moorestown) — The Moorestown Mall staple features over 100 beers on tap and will open at 9 a.m. for the game.

Buffalo Wild Wings (Multiple locations) — All locations in the Delaware Valley will be open for kickoff, featuring a $5 gameday menu. Pitchers of select domestic beers will be just $5.

Delaware

Chelsea Tavern (Wilmington) — Chelsea Tavern opens at 9 a.m. and will feature a brunch menu throughout the game. Drink specials include $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas; Draft beers will be just $4.

The Greene Turtle (Multiple locations) — All locations across the state will serve half-priced drinks. Doors open at 9 a.m.