PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass against defensive end Derek Barnett #96 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The losses keep piling up for the Eagles.

This time starting defensive end Derek Barnett is victim of the injury bug.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the second year pro will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery.

NFL Network’s Mike Garagolo says he has a torn rotator cuff.

Barnett’s timely sack helped the Eagles sink the Colts back in week 3.