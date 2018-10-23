Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass against defensive end Derek Barnett #96 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The losses keep piling up for the Eagles.

This time starting defensive end Derek Barnett is victim of the injury bug.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the second year pro will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery.

NFL Network’s Mike Garagolo says he has a torn rotator cuff.

Barnett’s timely sack helped the Eagles sink the Colts back in week 3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s