PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Don’t be alarmed when you hear multiple fire sirens going off in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening – a citywide fire drill is being held tonight.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., fire apparatus sirens will be blasted throughout the city to start the citywide fire drill.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is urging all residents at that time to test their home escape plans.

The fire department wants residents to know at least two ways out of their homes in case of emergencies.

Prior to the citywide fire drill, the department will conduct a simulated response to a fire at a home in West Philadelphia.