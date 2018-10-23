Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your odds of becoming a movie star, astronaut, or rockstar might be better than winning the Mega Millions jackpot but that isn’t stopping people from getting tickets.

Tuesday night’s top prize is a record $1.6 billion. The jackpot has been growing since July 24.

With office pools being a popular way to play, an attorney offered advice to ensure that if your group does win that you don’t get shut out.

“Just put it down in writing, basically just memorialize it somehow,” explains David Jaffe of Freundlich and Littman. “You want proof that your money went towards the ticket and you want proof of the tickets being purchased.”

The chance of winning both lotteries is one in 88 quadrillion, which is 88 followed by 15 zeroes!

With odds of winning this jackpot being so slim, there is a silver lining for those who still hope to win big.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stands at $620 million.

In New Jersey, the latest you can purchase a Mega Millions ticket is 10:45 p.m. In Pennsylvania, you have until 9:59 pm.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.