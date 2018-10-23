Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog that was shot in Iraq will be undergoing surgery in Philadelphia.

Apollo the dog was shot in Iraq, then rescuers brought him here to the U.S.

He is set to undergo a special surgery this week in Philadelphia.

Veterinarians believe he was a guard dog, and say his injury makes it impossible for him to walk without pain.

Experts are going to use 3D-printed guides to fuse the bones in Apollo’s left elbow joint.

He’ll still walk with a bit of a limp, but he’ll be able to walk without pain.