PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia are searching for two men who stole Red Bulls from a CVS Pharmacy in the Passyunk Square section of the city and threatened to stab an employee.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 4 around 6 a.m., at the CVS at 1405 South 10th Street.

According to police, surveillance video shows the two men walking directly to the refrigerator aisle and concealing several cans of Red Bull in their clothing.

Police say when an employee confronted them, they threatened to stab the person with a hypodermic needle.

No one was injured in the incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call police at 215-686-8477.