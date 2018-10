Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a 16-year-old is recovering after he was shot by his own mother.

This happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the Logan Section.

Investigators say the woman shot her son once in his left knee – inside a home on the 4600 block of North 12th Street.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

His mother was arrested.

Police are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.