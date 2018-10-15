Resident Creates Makeshift Barricade After Sinkhole Opens Up On West Philadelphia Street

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in West Philadelphia have a sinking feeling as they are hoping the city will take action soon to fix a sinkhole that’s opened up on their street.

Residents took matters into their own hands after a sinkhole opened up on 51st Street and Walton Avenue. Someone decided to create a makeshift barricade to warn everyone about the hole.

“It’s dangerous. Somebody walking at night or an animal, elderly person fall in there, it’s going to be a mess. It’s tragic,” said resident Towana Bucckeyroni.

Philadelphia residents say they’re tired of dodging potholes, but it’s becoming a way of life. One West Philly neighborhood took matters into their own hands and created their own makeshift barricades. Once we started asking questions, the city came out to inspect. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/L1TdCCfIT6 — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 15, 2018

“I called on this about three or four times, and I think I’ve even called 911.”

Bucckeyroni’s calls went unanswered so CBS3 gave Philadelphia Streets a call. It turns out the crater is actually a sinkhole, and now the Philadelphia Water Department is getting involved.

“We’ll get out there,” said spokesperson John DiGiulio. “It’s been referred to our sewer maintenance department. We’ll get out there as quickly as we can to do an assessment and see what next steps need to be.”

Homeowners just hope the hole gets fixed sooner rather than later.

“They really are everywhere and they don’t get fixed,” said resident Stephanie Ko. “They’re just a part of the driving experience here in West Philly and we need to do something about it.”

The Philadelphia Streets Department came by and replaced the makeshift barricade with a real one. A water department crew is expected to come inspect the hole sometime tomorrow.