NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS/AP) — About 100 cats and kittens from areas hit hard by Hurricane Michael are heading to shelters in suburban Philadelphia and Delaware.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA teamed up with the Jacksonville Humane Society to relocate the animals.

A flight carrying the cats landed Monday afternoon at a private terminal in New Castle, Delaware.

A Brandywine Valley SPCA spokeswoman says they want to make room in the Florida shelters so animals lost in the hurricane can stay near their homes and hopefully be reunited with their families. Other cats are coming from a shelter damaged by the storm.

The cats have been taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s rehab center in Georgetown to be evaluated.

“These cats were in shelters impacted by the storm prior to the devastation. Relocating them helps damaged shelters recover and makes room for family pets to stay local in the area to hopefully be reunited with their families. The cats will be transported to our Rescue & Rehab Center, where they’ll get intake exams and any needed medical care, then they’ll move to our shelters and others in the Northeast for adoption,” Brandywine Valley SPCA said in a Facebook post.

The animals will be brought to shelters for adoption in Delaware and suburban Philadelphia, and possibly other locations around the Northeast.

