DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An animal shelter in Delaware County is waiving adoption fees to help make room for animals rescued from Hurricane Michael.

Providence Animal Shelter in Media announced on Facebook the current adoption fees will be waived “until there is enough room for 40 furry hurricane rescue pets.”

“We are currently in the process of rescuing animals from Hurricane Michael, so we are bringing in a lot of animals and in order to do that we need to get the animals in the shelter that we have right now adopted, we need to find them homes,” posted the shelter in a video. “All we ask is for you to make a donation toward our hurricane efforts at the time of adoption.”

The shelter is located at 555 Sandy Bank Road in Media, Pennsylvania.