  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Michael, Local, Local TV, Talkers
File photo of a puppy (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – An animal shelter in Delaware County is waiving adoption fees to help make room for animals rescued from Hurricane Michael.

Providence Animal Shelter in Media announced on Facebook the current adoption fees will be waived “until there is enough room for 40 furry hurricane rescue pets.”

“We are currently in the process of rescuing animals from Hurricane Michael, so we are bringing in a lot of animals and in order to do that we need to get the animals in the shelter that we have right now adopted, we need to find them homes,” posted the shelter in a video. “All we ask is for you to make a donation toward our hurricane efforts at the time of adoption.”

The shelter is located at 555 Sandy Bank Road in Media, Pennsylvania.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s